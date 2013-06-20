Fifty Shades of Grey hires director Sam Taylor- Johnson

Nowhere Boy helmer Sam Taylor-Johnson has been roped in to adapt erotic novel Fifty Shades of Grey’ on the big screen.

The 46-year-old promises that she will honour the power of E L James’ book and the characters of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steel,reported Aceshowbiz.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” may start its production soon following recent announcement made by James.

Taylor-Johnson,who served behind the lens for John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy,has been appointed to take charge of the much anticipated movie adaptation of the 2011 steamy novel.

“I’m delighted & thrilled to let you guys know that Sam Taylor-Johnson has agreed to direct the film of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’,” James tweeted.

Taylor-Johnson said that she was “excited to be charged with the evolution of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ from page to screen.”

“For the legions of fans,I want to say that I will honor the power of Erika’s book and the characters of Christian and Anastasia. They are under my skin,too,” said the 46-year-old helmer,who is married to Kick-Ass actor Aaron Johnson.

Taylor-Johnson will direct the film based on screenplay by Kelly Marcel. Dana Brunetti and Michael De Luca serve as co-producers along with James.

“Sam’s unique ability to gracefully showcase complex relationships dealing with love,emotion and sexual chemistry make her the ideal director to bring Christian and Anastasia’s relationship to life,” said De Luca.

