Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson will never work with EL James

Sam Taylor-Johnson directed the first part o fFifty Shades of Grey. (Source: Reuters) Sam Taylor-Johnson directed the first part o fFifty Shades of Grey. (Source: Reuters)

Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed the Fifty Shades of Grey movie, is still confused” over why EL James apparently did not like her and says she will never work with the author again. The 50-year-old director had a feud with the author while working on the movie adaptation of the book, reported The Sunday Times magazine. “I like everyone, and I get really confused when they don’t like me.

I don’t understand when I can’t navigate a person when there’s no synergy. “I’m not going to ever watch them (the sequels). I have literally zero interest. I can never say I regret it because that would just finish me off. (But) with the benefit of hindsight would I go through it again? Of course, I wouldn’t. I’d be mad,” Sam says.

The filmmaker’s decision to take on the project came as a surprise but she says she was drawn to the “dysfunctional fairy tale”. “It felt like a very dysfunctional fairy tale: a controlling prince and an unsuspecting young village girl. What I wanted to achieve is (for her) to usurp him against the odds,” she says. Earlier, it was reported Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson has been signed to star in a historical courtroom drama film Unfit.

“When I think about filmmakers and actresses that I have admired my whole life, I’ve admired their entire body of work. I have admired what they began with and what they’re doing now. And now I feel like there’s such a weird pressure to find the new face. I don’t get it at all. I want to see women evolve. I want to see a body of work. I want to see all of it. It seems like the world is so fast to move its interest to someone else,” Johnson was quoted in variety.com.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App