Fifty Shades Darker: Rita Ora who plays Mia Grey records song for soundtrack

Rita Ora records a song called ‘Kiss Me’ for upcoming film Fifty Shades Darker. Rita Ora records a song called ‘Kiss Me’ for upcoming film Fifty Shades Darker.

Singer Rita Ora has written a song for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. The 26-year-old, who is reprising her role as Mia Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, has penned a song for the film, which will release next month, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’ve recorded a song for the new Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack. It’s my first new song in a while, but I can’t say anything more than that yet,” Ora told Grazia magazine. The track which is called Kiss Me, will be available on the deluxe version of the album.

More from the world of Entertainment:

While she has not released an album since 2012, the America’s Next Top Model host says she works much harder than people realise. “People are always really surprised by how hard I work. Today I was up at 4am filming in Rome, then I got a flight to London this afternoon to perform at Tezenis, then I’m flying to the States to host America’s Next Top Model. I also don’t think people realise how sick my sense of humour is,” Ora said.

Also read | Fifty Shades Darker second trailer: Things just got dangerous in here, watch video

The singer made her acting debut with Fifty Shades of Grey playing the role of Christian Grey’s sister. Despite only having four lines in the blockbuster movie that released in February, the singer appears to have secured a deal to be part of all three, according to Sony Pictures emails, which were released by Wikileaks, reported Deadline.

Apart from Rita, singers Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift have also sung a song in this erotic thriller. Zayn – Taylor’s song is called I Don’t Want to Live Forever, which can be heard in the trailer as well.