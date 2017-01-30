Fences, The Crown win big at 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

A still from Netflix show The Crown. A still from Netflix show The Crown.

Fences, Hidden Figures, and TV drama The Crown emerged as big winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which saw many celebrities taking on to the stage to register their protest against US President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban. Fences and The Crown picked up two acting honours, while the stars of Hidden Figures claimed the prize for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Denzel Washington was named outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his role in “Fences”, while his co-star Viola Davis took home the outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role. Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series went to “The Crown” star John Lithgow and Claire Foy topped the female category. The outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role went to Emma Stone for La La Land, which was the film’s lone win at the ceremony. Moonlight star Mahershala Ali was named outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role.

Ali indirectly addressed the immigration ban as he said, “And what I was so grateful about in having the opportunity to play Juan was playing a gentlemen who saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community, and taking the opportunity to uplift him and tell him that he mattered, that he was okay, and accept him. I hope that we do a better job of that.”

Mel Gibson-directed Hacksaw Ridge starring Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey and Teresa Palmer was named outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture. Bryan Cranston won the trophy for male actor in a television movie or miniseries for “All the Way”, while actress Sarah Paulson won in the female category for The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

Paulson, meanwhile, encouraged people to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union, which challenges the immigration ban in court. “Any money you have to spare, please donate to the ACLU. It’s a vital organisation that relies entirely on our support.” Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series went to William H. MacCy for Shameless and Julia Louis Dreyfus won female actor in a comedy series for Veep.

In her acceptance speech, Louis-Dreyfus said, “I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France and I’m an American patriot and I love this country.” Stranger Things took home the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, while “Orange is the New Black” was adjudged best comedy series ensemble.

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama Series was given to “Game of Thrones”. Lily Tomlin was honoured with the lifetime achievement

award.