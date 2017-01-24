Feel less like a hero after Lion, says Dev Patel

In a recent interview with The Independent, the 26-year-old British-Indian actor said that he feels less like a hero now than ever before. In a recent interview with The Independent, the 26-year-old British-Indian actor said that he feels less like a hero now than ever before.

Actor Dev Patel says that he would not call himself a hero, especially the Bollywood ones, after doing his upcoming film, Lion. In a recent interview with The Independent, the 26-year-old British-Indian actor said that he feels less like a hero now than ever before.

“I wrote a piece in my diary about the word hero, because you know the Bollywood stars when they are in public in India people call them hero, so they would call out hero to me, and I’m like, I wrote this thing in my diary about feeling less like a hero than ever before,” Dev said. He said that he felt a bit out of place when the people in India would address him as a hero while filming for the movie.

Dev also said that he had visited several orphanages while preparing for his role as Saroo Brierley, an Indian boy who gets lost on a train while scrounging for food and gets adopted by an Australian family. Dev added that “Lion” is mostly about Sunny Pawar’s performance and has praised the child actor for his acting prowess.

“Most of the screen time is Sunny. He leads for over an hour. I guess for marketing purposes I’m on the posters. But that’s no detriment to him, because he is amazing. An impossible act to follow actually,” Dev said. The film which also stars Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara, is set to release in India on February 24.