Faye Dunaway breaks silence on Oscars mix-up, feels ‘very guilty’ about the best picture mistake

Veteran actress Faye Dunaway has said she felt “very guilty” about the best picture mistake at the Oscars. In an interview with NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt the actress finally broke her silence and recalled being “completely stunned” by the mix-up, reported Entertainment Weekly. “I won’t say deers in the headlight, but (we were) completely stunned. (We didn’t) know what was happening. I was very guilty, I could have done something surely. Why didn’t I see Emma Stone’s name on the top of the card?” Dunaway said.

At the February ceremony, Dunaway and Beatty reunited to mark the 50th anniversary of Bonnie and Clyde and to bestow the evening’s biggest prize. The duo, however, were handed the wrong envelope and they mistakenly announced La La Land as the best picture winner instead of Moonlight. “He (Beatty) took the card out, and he didn’t say anything. He paused, he looked over me, offstage, he looked around, and I finally said, ‘You’re impossible.’ I thought he was joking. I mean, I thought he was stalling. Warren’s like that. He kind of holds the power and makes you wait…But it’s part of his charm,” Dunaway said.

The confusion was cleared up moments later when the La La Land producers were informed they had lost, prompting both movies’ casts and crews to awkwardly crowd the stage.

