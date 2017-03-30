Fate of the Furious will start a new trilogy: Vin Diesel

The Fate of the Furious will release in India on April 12. The Fate of the Furious will release in India on April 12.

Actor Vin Diesel says the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious saga will kick-start a new trilogy. The 49-year-old actor made the revelations about the franchise during a panel at CinemaCon, reported Ace Showbiz. “One of the things we’re so proud of with this chapter is how much we defied expectations,” Diesel says.

“As the world sees this movie, they’ll see how it’s the beginning of a new trilogy,” revealed the actor. The fate of the Furious is due to release on April 12 in India. Directed by F Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton”), it sees the return of Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood are among the new additions.

Also read| Fate of the Furious to premiere at Berlin on April 4. Vin Diesel shares new poster

Watch The Fate of the Furious trailer here:

The Fast and Furious franchise is all about, family, friendship, daredevil stunts, racing cars and living the life a quarter mile at a time. And Fast and Furious 8 is no exception. It follows the same pattern but in the new film foes become allies and family members split. But the stunts in the film have gone beyond just cars and the filmmakers also have a massive submarine and torpedos in the eighth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise.

As per a report in Variety, the film and its trailer dominated social media by being the most talked about topic. Also, the film will be premiered in Berlin on April 4, ten days ahead of its world premiere, which is scheduled for April 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now