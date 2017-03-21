Fate of the Furious to premiere at Berlin on April 4. Vin Diesel shares new poster

Fate of The Furious to release on April 14 worldwide. Fate of The Furious to release on April 14 worldwide.

Summer’s beginning is going to be exciting and full of thrill as the much-awaited film Fate of The Furious or Fast and Furious 8 is going to hit the screens. But what’s even more exciting is the fact that the film will premiere a little early for the fans in Berlin. Yes, you read that right. The film will be premiered in Berlin on April 4, ten days ahead of its world premiere, which is scheduled for April 14. Isn’t that exciting?

The film that stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson among others is the eighth edition of the series which began in 2001. Ever since Fate of The Furious’ trailer released, it has become one of the most trending trailers worldwide. As per report in Variety, the film and its trailer dominated social media by being the most talked about topic with nearly 41,000 new conversations just in the last week, according to media measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

#F8 world premiere in #Berlin on Apr 4th.. WW release on April 14th 2017.. pic.twitter.com/4D0FVsEboz — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 21, 2017

So far, two trailers of the film have been release among which one has some amazing action sequences, promising some edge-of-the-seat experience while the first glimpse of the film was more about how Dom aka Dwayne walks away showing back to his own family. Now that the movie is inching closer to the theatres, let’s see if the film would turn out to be as interesting as the trailer.

The film, which has been directed by American director Felix Gary Gray, also stars Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and others.

