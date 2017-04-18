Fast and Furious 8 box office collection: Vin Diesel film breaks Furious 7’s record in India, is biggest weekend opener worldwide

Fast and Furious 8 box office collection: Directed by F Gary Gray, the film marks the return of Vin Diesel as Dom and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty while Charlize Theron plays the bad guy. Fast and Furious 8 box office collection: Directed by F Gary Gray, the film marks the return of Vin Diesel as Dom and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty while Charlize Theron plays the bad guy.

Fast and Furious 8 starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson has collected Rs 71 crore in India. The action thriller surpassed its previous installment Furious 7’s collection of Rs 70.83 crore, according to a statement released by Universal Pictures. The eighth installment of Furious series was released on April 12. Fast and Furious 8 has also become the highest opening weekend opener with a collection of $532 million worldwide which amounts to approximately Rs 3400 crore. Of its total revenue, the film collected $100.2 million in the US and a $432.2 million in the overseas market. The action thriller surpassed the previous record holder, 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens which collected $529 million.

The film is particularly doing well in China where it collected $ 188.85 million in the opening weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures,”While we rejoice over ₹ 100 cr, ₹ 200 cr, ₹ 300 cr, #Furious8 collects $ 188.85 million in its long wknd in China. Truly EARTH-SHATTERING.”

Fast and Furious 8 was released on 1600 screens in the country in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The film had an early release on Wednesday in the country. Its previous installment Furious 7 holds the record of highest grossing Hollywood film in India, only surpassed by The Jungle Book (2016) that collected Rs 180 crore.

Directed by F Gary Gray, the film marks the return of Vin Diesel as Dom and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty while Charlize Theron plays the bad guy. This is the first film that doesn’t feature Paul Walker who died in a tragic car accident while shooting for Furious 7. The film also stars Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel and Kurt Russell. The action franchise made its debut in 2001 and has earned an estimated $4.4 billion since then. The ninth instalment of series is scheduled for 2019 which will be followed by the tenth one in 2021.

