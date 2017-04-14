Fast and Furious 8 box office collection: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson film earns Rs 22.50 crore in India

Fast and Furious 8 box office collection: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson film is one of the most popular action franchise in India and we had expected a good opening for the film. Fast and Furious 8 box office collection: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson film is one of the most popular action franchise in India and we had expected a good opening for the film.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s film is racing fast and furiously to the top slot and has marked a record-smashing extended weekend, as told by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“#Furious8 Wed previews 8.50 cr, Thu 14 cr. Total: ₹ 22.50 cr [note: Gross BO]. India biz. OUTSTANDING! #TheFateOfTheFurious,” Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

The Hollywood action franchise is one of the most popular films in India and we had expected a good opening for the film. The previous installment in the Fast and Furious franchise had earned approximately Rs 110 crore in India, which has always been one of the profitable countries for the Hollywood industry. That is why various popular films such as Inferno and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage got an early release in India.

The only film which stands​ as a competition for Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson is Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan which is a remake of Bengali film Rajkahini. The popular animation film The Boss Baby is also running in it’s third weekend, and Emma Watson’s Beauty and The Beast has already completed its fifth week at the theatres.

For obvious reasons it seems the Hollywood action franchise will probably pocket more money over all the other regional and Bollywood releases.

Two of Bollywood’s leading ladies, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s strong debut in the global film industry, has been opposite Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel respectively. Earlier in January, Deepika made her Hollywood debut in Vin Diesel’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, and Priyanka Chopra will be making her Hollywood debut opposite Dwayne Johnson in the comic-drama Baywatch, which will release in May this year.

