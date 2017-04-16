Fast and Furious 8 box office collection day 3: Vin Diesel action flick races to top slot

Fast and Furious 8 box office collection day 3: Vin Diesel film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on 1600 screens across the country. Fast and Furious 8 box office collection day 3: Vin Diesel film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on 1600 screens across the country.

Fast and Furious 8 starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson is going strong at India box office and is on a spree of breaking records. The eighth instalment of Fast and Furious series collected Rs 10 crore, reported boxofficeindia.com. The action flick has collected a whopping Rs 36 crore since its early release in the country.

The film collected Rs 8.50 crore on opening day. Earlier trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures of film’s day wise collection. He tweeted, ” #Furious8 Wed previews 8.50 cr, Thu 14 cr, Fri 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 38.60 cr [note: Gross BO]. India biz. AWESOME! #TheFateOfTheFurious.”

The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on 1600 screens across the country. It’s prequel, Fast and Furious 7, which was released in 2015 collected over 110 crore in the domestic market, according to Bollywood Hungama. Fast and Furious 7 is also the second highest grossing Hollywood film in India behind only The Jungle Book (2016).

#Furious8 Wed previews 8.50 cr, Thu 14 cr, Fri 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 38.60 cr [note: Gross BO]. India biz. AWESOME! #TheFateOfTheFurious — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017

Fast and Furious 8 collected $45.6 million in North America on opening day, reported a Forbes report. It collected $194.8 million till Friday from the international market. The film is breaking records in China. The Forbes report suggests that Fast and Furious 8 could earn around $195 million in China alone by Sunday. The film also saw Universal’s biggest opening day in 22 territories that also include India.

Also Read: Watch: As Rani Mukerji is tagged ‘woman of substance’ at award show, Kajol walks out with Ajay Devgn

Directed by F. Gary Gray, the film also stars Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron. Fast and Furious 8 is the first film that doesn’t feature Paul Walker. The actor died in a car accident while shooting for Furious 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd