‘Fast and Furious 7’ to be completed even after Paul Walker’s death

Director James Wan has confirmed ‘Fast & Furious 7’ will be completed following star Paul Walker’s untimely death.

Wan said that the action movie will finish filming and be released in due course,despite previous speculation the leading man’s death will result in the film being scrapped,reported TMZ online.

Production on the film was halted in the aftermath of Walker’s death in a fiery car crash on November 30.

in Pics: Paul Walker memorial in California draws thousands

Wan confirmed the movie will go ahead and added the cast and crew are gathering their bearings following their friend’s demise.

“They’re pretty sad,pretty sombre. But we are all dealing with it,” Wan said.

Walker starred in five of the six previously released ‘Fast & Furious’ films and had begun shooting scenes for the seventh film with co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App