Fantastic Beasts The Crimes Of Grindelwald teaser trailer: Young Dumbledore joins forces with Newt Scamander to stop the dark wizard

The first teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is out!

The magical first trailer for the second iteration of the Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts with the subtitle The Crimes Of Grindelwald hit the internet on March 13, as promised. Scripted by JK Rowling and directed by Potter veteran David Yates, the film is set five years after the first one.

Decades ago when Harry Potter first began his journey with the grey-haired, moon-spectacled Hogwarts Headmaster, who could have guessed that a reimagination as such would be on the cards. Such is the world of JK Rowling. The trailer majorly revolves around a young Dumbledore with ample footage of Jude Law essaying the character.

The clip opens with what appears to be a bunch of Aurors arriving at Hogwarts to question Dumbledore about the whereabouts of the magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne reprises his role). We are then given peeks into both new and returning characters including Scamander’s love interest Porpetina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), his ‘no-maj’ friend Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), Queenie (Alison Sudol), Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz) and Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) who seems to have survived his death from the last film.

As Potterheads might recall, Fantastic Beasts ended with dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) escaping the government’s custody with a plan to set up an army of pure-bloods to conquer the wizarding world. The trailer also gives us the first glimpses of Dumbledore enlisting Newt’s help to fight Grindelwald. “I can’t move against Grindelwald,” Dumbledore tells Newt, “It has to be you.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald will hit the theatres on November 16.

