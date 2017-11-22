The Crimes Of Grindelwald set almost entirely in Paris: David Heyman

antastic Beasts film, The Crimes Of Grindelwald is sequel to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. antastic Beasts film, The Crimes Of Grindelwald is sequel to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

The sequel the Fantastic Beasts film, The Crimes Of Grindelwald, will be almost entirely shot in Paris. The first spin-off from the Harry Potter universe titled Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, starred Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterson and Colin Farrell, was set in the United States.

“(The film) almost entirely takes place in Paris. We delve deeper into (J K Rowling’s) wizarding world – we’re in Paris, we’re in London and New York – the world is expanding,” executive producer on the film David Heyman told Entertainment Weekly.

The first teaser of “The Crimes…” was recently released, with Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner and Claudia Kim, along with Redmayne, Waterston.

Law was recently cast as young Albus Dumbledore for the “Fantastic Beasts” sequels, which will tell his life story as a Hogwarts professor, his friendship and eventual enmity with Gellert Grindelwald, played by Depp.

“As you can tell from the (cast photo), we’re following quite a few characters. The new film has a very different feel than the first. It’s got a thriller quality. And it’s also a story about love and passion and all its forms – paternal, romantic, political.

“And it’s just a thrilling and very fun adventure. We took all we’ve learned from one and just expanded that and created a richer, deeper and more thrilling film which I’m excited to be a part of,” he added.

Directed by David Yates, the film is expected to release in November next year.

