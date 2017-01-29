Fantastic Beasts deleted scene: Tina and Queenie sing Ilvermorny anthem. Is it better than Hogwarts?

Tina and Queenie perform Ilvermorny’s school song in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them while Newt listens to them deleted scenes video. Tina and Queenie perform Ilvermorny’s school song in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them while Newt listens to them deleted scenes video.

The world became a happy place again for Potterheads when JK Rowling treated them with another magical movie – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which had the authentic hand of Rowling. Although the film had no sign of the famous three characters – Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger, it had it’s familiar Rowling-ish charm with Newt Scamander, Porpentina Scamander and Queenie Goldstein. This only acted as a romantic reminder of all the good days David Yates and Rowling had been treating us all these years.

Till date, we knew there are only three schools that teach magic – Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizadry, Durmstrang Institute and Beauxbatons Academy of Magic, until JK Rowling introduced us to many more Ilvermorny, the American Wizarding School being one of them. In the deleted scene when Newt proudly called Hogwarts the best magical school in the world, Porpentina Scamander and Queenie Goldstein proudly started singing their school anthem.

While their song is sweet we can’t help but agree with Newt. Hogwarts is and will remain the best school in the history of magic.

Eddie Redmayne’s film, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them has already bagged two nominations at the Academy Awards 2017, for Best Production Design and Best Costumes. The second part of the film is scheduled to release in the year 2018.