Fantastic Beasts actor Jude Law to star in Captain Marvel

Hollywood actor Jude Law is in talks to play the male lead opposite Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson in Captain Marvel. Brie Larson will portray the titular role in the next Marvel movie, which will also see Samuel L Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury from The Avengers franchise. Jude Law is expected to play the character of Doctor Walter Lawson, who becomes a mentor of sorts to Danvers as she tries to figure out her new powers, reported Variety.

The 44-year-old actor was recently cast as young Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts sequels. Ben Mendelsohn is confirmed to play the antagonist in the film, which will be helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Geneva Robertson-Dworet has penned the most recent script, along with Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman writing the previous drafts.

The plot follows Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection and flight. Captain Marvel is expected to arrive in theatres on March 8, 2019.

On the work front, Jude Law just wrapped shooting of Woody Allen’s yet-to-be-titled 2018 film. The film also stars Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Diego Luna, Liev Schreiber and Kelly Rohrbach. In October, photos of Jude Law and Elle Fanning shooting in New York City went viral. The Sherlock Holmes actor will also begin shooting for spy-thriller film The Rhythm Section, where he will be sharing screen space with Blake Lively.

(With inputs from PTI)

