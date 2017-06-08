Fantastic Beasts 2 to have Albus Dumbledore, Gellert Grindelwald’s teen version

The makers of the film are looking for actors between 16 and 18 to portray both Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore as teenagers IN Fantastic Beasts sequel. The makers of the film are looking for actors between 16 and 18 to portray both Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore as teenagers IN Fantastic Beasts sequel.

The sequel of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them will feature a much younger version of some key film characters like Albus Dumbledore, Newt Scamander and Gellert Grindelwald. The production house Warner Bros is currently looking for young actors to portray the teenage version of Albus Dumbledore, Newt Scamander, Gellert Grindelwald, Leta Lestrange and a new character in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The studio is also looking for a young actor to play a new character named Sebastian. “An open casting call has gone out for three actors between the ages of 13 and 16 to play young versions of Newt, Leta, and another character called Sebastian,” read an announcement, shared by author J.K. Rowling’s Pottermore.

“They are also looking for actors between 16 and 18 to portray both Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore as teenagers. So, if you know any young acting hopefuls who know their Elder Wand-lore, or have a penchant for Sherbert Lemons, now is the time to let them know,” the announcement read. The adult versions of Newt, Grindelwald and Leta are portrayed by Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and Zoe Kravitz respectively in the franchise.

Dumbledore will be portrayed by Jude Law. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 is currently in pre-production, with its story reportedly being set in London and Paris. Rowling will again write the script and the movie is set to be released in 2018. The first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them followed the adventure of Newt in 1920s America.

