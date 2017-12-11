Exiled Harvey Weinstein accuser Ambra Battilana Gutierrez rebuilding her life with family in Philippines

Spending time with family in the Philippines have helped Ambra Battilana recover from the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Spending time with family in the Philippines have helped Ambra Battilana recover from the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

One of the first women to come out and talk about sexual misconduct committed by studio mogul Harvey Weinstein, model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez is finally rebuilding her life in “superfast time” after her terrifying ordeal.

According to Page Six, the 24-year-old model said that the scandal has really ruined her life and forced her to flee the US.

But she feels that spending time with family in the Philippines have helped her recover and her life is right on track where she left before the scandal.

“I see all good things coming right now. I’m getting my two years back in very superfast time and I’m super happy about it.” She says that her experience with Weinstein, and the resulting coverage, even made it difficult to date. “I had a lot of people saying, ‘I can’t go out with you because you had this kind of reputation,” noted Gutierrez.

The Italian model said that she threw herself into fund-raising for the organisation when she returned to the Philippines, where her mother is from, amid the fallout from coming forward against Weinstein.

She said, “My situation, my life, was the worst ever. But I saw people in a worse situation. That’s what I want to try to do; I want to give them all the possibility I have.”

She is currently working on a movie with Archstone Pictures about Berlusconi, but has to wait for the pol’s ongoing trial to end. After Ambra Battilana, more than 80 other women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct and harassment.

