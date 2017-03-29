Excited by Spider-Man Homecoming trailer? Now watch it in 10 Indian languages

Spider Man Homecoming Spider Man Homecoming

The new trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming released on Tuesday and gave a glimpse into how the film traces the youngest Spider-Man’s journey to become the superhero who can fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and eventually take the fight forward in the upcoming Infinity War. Now, it is known that the trailer of the superhero film, featuring Tom Holland in the title role, will be released in 10 languages–Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali in India.

“We take pride in finding innovative ways to engage with the audiences that often turn out to be the trend setters for the industry. We wanted to give Spider-Man a hero’s welcome and what better way than people of India welcoming him to their homes in their own language,” Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, said in a statement.

Also read | Spider-Man Homecoming new trailer: Tom Holland is discovering his superpowers, but is confused. Can Iron Man help? Watch video

“India loves Spider-Man and the franchise has seen unprecedented success at the Indian box office. ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is going to be larger, bigger than its previous outings as this instalment blends with the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Krishnani added.

Sony Pictures did a preview of Spider-Man: Homecoming – the first Spider-Man film occupied by characters such as Iron Man, The Hulk, Thor and Doctor Strange at the Film convention Cinemacon in Las Vegas. The event gives Hollywood studios the chance to show off some of their upcoming projects to cinema chains and journalists ahead of their release.

Also read | Tom Holland: Didn’t meet Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield to prepare for Spider-Man Homecoming

British actor Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker/Spider-Man after making a brief but effective appearance in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ last year for a movie revolving around him trying to become an Avenger. “This is something we haven’t seen before”, said Holland, on the film, the first in the series to fully take place while Spider-Man is in high school. “We’ve seen the soldier, we’ve seen the billionaire, we’ve seen the god and now it’s time to see the kid”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now