Even before Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra is in talks for her next Hollywood film. Will she join Jim Parsons, Claire Danes?

Priyanka Chopra’s international career continues to soar. Her Hollywood debut, Baywatch, hasn’t even released and the Bollywood star is already set to sign her next film titled A Kid Like Jake, with bigwigs like Jim Parsons, who’s popularly known as the straight-faced Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory, and multiple Emmy-winner Claire Danes.

The film also stars Octavia Spencer. Parsons will produce the movie via his That’s Wonderful Productions banner alongside Paul Bernon, who shared the article by American news website Deadline announcing Priyanka’s prospective involvement with the project.

Talking about the project, Howard told Deadline, “We live in a world that cherishes a child’s uniqueness while paradoxically punishing difference,” said Howard. “I’m interested in the ways that, even when acting out of love, people can do harm when confronted with the fear of the uncontrollable. How does a parent balance those intense pressures? These tensions fascinate me both as a filmmaker and as someone with intimate knowledge of our culture’s fixation on policing gender.”

Parsons added, “That’s Wonderful Productions was founded to tell stories just like this one. From the moment we read Daniel Pearle’s beautiful play, A Kid Like Jake, we knew that this would be our first project for the big screen.”

A Kid Like Jake will be put on foreign sale for buyers at the Cannes next week. It is set to shoot this summer in New York. The film is based on Daniel Pearle’s celebrated Lincoln Center play of the same name. Pearle is adapting the script while Silas Howard will helm the movie.

Story follows Alex (Danes) and Greg Wheeler (Parsons) who have high hopes for their son Jake, a bright and precocious four-year-old who happens to prefer Cinderella to GI Joe. On the eve of the admissions cycle for New York City kindergartens and aware they can’t afford private school tuition, Judy (Spencer), the director of Jake’s preschool, encourages them to accentuate Jake’s “gender variant” expression to help him stand out and try and get a scholarship. As they navigate their roles as parents, a rift grows between them, one that forces them to confront their own concerns about what’s best for Jake, and each other.

If the deal is signed, Priyanka will portray Amal, their friend and a newly single mother, who is also trying to navigate the school system, as well as her own dating world. The role will be a departure from the actor’s villainous act in Baywatch, which releases later this month.

