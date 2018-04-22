Evan Rachel Wood admits turning down Mean Girls role

Evan Rachel Wood has revealed that she turned down the 2004 super hit film Mean Girls. Evan Rachel Wood has revealed that she turned down the 2004 super hit film Mean Girls.

Actor Evan Rachel Wood has revealed that she had turned down a role in Mean Girls. During an appearance on the show The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked the Westworld star whether she auditioned for the hit film.

To this, Wood replied, “No, it’s even worse. I turned it down. There’s a good reason. The only reason is because I was already supposed to do a film called Pretty Persuasion that was set in a high school, that was very Heathers-esque, and it was very similar (to Mean Girls). And I was already kind of doing that. So I was like, I can’t, I can’t,” she added.

However, Pretty Persuasion did not go on to impress the audience as much as Mean Girls did. Rather the latter became one of the most popular cult classics of all time. Rachel portrayed the role of a high school mean girl, Kimberly Joyce, who accuses a teacher of sexual harassment to take revenge on him.

However, the 30-year-old actor did not disclose the role she was offered in the Mark Waters-directed film. Mean Girls, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, went on to enjoy a cult following over the years.

The actor also expressed her wish to work with Tina Fey and said, “Tina, if you’re here, I’m so sorry we got off on the wrong foot. As long as the next movie you’re doing is not about a robot uprising, I will happily, happily do it.”

Tina Fey, who also starred in the movie, had written the screenplay. While on the work front, Evan Rachel Wood is currently seen portraying the role of Dolores Abernathy in the HBO series Westworld.

