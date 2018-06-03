Evan Peters on X-Men Dark Phoenix: It’s going to be fun for everybody

Evan Peters plays the role of Quicksilver in X-Men movies. Evan Peters plays the role of Quicksilver in X-Men movies.

Actor Evan Peters, who plays Quicksilver in the new X Men franchise, has said the upcoming Dark Phoenix will be darker in tone than its predecessors. In an interview with Collider, the 31-year-old actor was asked about the pulse of the film, which marks the beginning of a new trilogy.

“I think it’s the classic X-Men: First Class tone, where there’s a bit of humour thrown in there, but it’s much darker than the previous one, Apocalypse. Apocalypse was the ’80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it’s a dramatic film,” Peters said.

“There’s nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it’s gonna be a powerful one. It’s Dark Phoenix. I think it’s gonna be darker than we’re used to. It’s gonna be a change, but it’s gonna be fun for everybody,” he added.

He also spoke about working with Simon Kinberg, who is making his directorial debut with this film. Peters said, “Awesome! It was incredible. He was very prepared and he knew what he was doing. He’s surrounded himself with a great team that’s been there for years. Everybody knows each other. It was a great environment for him to step forward. He knows the characters and story better than anyone because he wrote it. I think it was easy for him and it was very calm. It’s always been a fun experience, but it was also a calm experience, this time around, which was a relief. I’m sure there was a lot of pressure on him, but he’s such a nice guy and so cool. You didn’t see him being stressed or nervous, at all, on set, so it was very cool. ”

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their roles in the new film. Directed by Simon Kinberg, the movie opens in theatres on February 14 next year.

