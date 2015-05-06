Eva Mendes won’t celebrate her first mother’s day

Eva Mendes said she would like to spend this year’s Mother’s Day with her mother Eva Perez Suarez.(Source: Reuters)

Actress Eva Mendes won’t be celebrating her first Mother’s Day.

The mother of baby girl Esmeralda said she would like to spend this year’s Mother’s Day with her mother Eva Perez Suarez rather than making a celebration for herself, reported Access Hollywood.

“There is no plan,” the 41-year-old star told host Billy Bush and Kit Hoover about her plan for Mother’s Day.

“I kind of feel like I haven’t quite earned my stripes yet in a way. Esmeralda’s seven months old.” Mendes shared that she planned to celebrate the special day with her mother.

“This Mother’s Day is definitely all about my mom. She’s had a really hard year. My brother’s sick, so it’s all about my mom, honoring her. We’re all going to go over to her house and bombard her with love,” she added.

