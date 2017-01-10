Eva Mendes’ clever reply to Ryan Gosling’s praise

The La La Land star Ryan Gosling had said that while he was shooting for the Damien Chazelle film, Eva Mendes was at home raising their daughter, pregnant with their second, and supporting her brother in his fight with cancer. The La La Land star Ryan Gosling had said that while he was shooting for the Damien Chazelle film, Eva Mendes was at home raising their daughter, pregnant with their second, and supporting her brother in his fight with cancer.

Actor Ryan Gosling made it sure to give special mention to wife Eva Mendes in his Golden Globes acceptance speech and the actress has reverted back to the praise with a clever message. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram to pass on the message to the 36-year-old actor, who had credited his win at the Globes as best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy to her.

Mendes shared the picture of her friend, singer Janelle Monae from the Globes red carpet. “Obviously this wasn’t my favourite moment of the night… But it was definitely my favourite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful #goldenglobes,” she wrote.

The La La Land star had said that while he was shooting for the Damien Chazelle film, Mendes was at home raising their daughter, pregnant with their second, and supporting her brother in his fight with cancer. Gosling added, “If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else other than me up here today. So sweetheart, thank you.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling paid tribute to late actor Debbie Reynolds at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala. The event took place on Monday, reports eonline.com. Gosling’s La La Land was honoured with the Vanguard Award at the annual ceremony. As he picked up the prize alongside director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz, he thanked Reynolds for inspiring his work on the movie with her performance in iconic film Singing in the Rain.