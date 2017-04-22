Eva Longoria responds to pregnancy rumours

Eva Longoria says that was a ball of cheese inside her stomach. Eva Longoria says that was a ball of cheese inside her stomach.

Fans have since believed she may be expecting her first child. But Eva laughs off the baby talk and insists she’s just “bloated.”

Posting her Snapchat story, Eva says, “I saw some pictures of myself really fat, on a boat, I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese. Everybody’s saying I’m pregnant, and I’m not. I was just lactose intolerant, apparently.”

While walking around her beach-side property, she continues, “I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking me if I’m pregnant.

“Yes, I looked pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese… a ball of cheese in my stomach,” she jokingly says.

“Seriously, I looked so fat. But you know what? That happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I’m not bloated today but this is pre-pancake. I’m about to go eat a pancake.”

Also read: Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have a pet snake

The John Wick star then jokes about the effects of eating carbs, saying, “After I eat any kind of carb, I just blow up… So that’s the news of the day. Not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, lot of pancakes.”

Eva Longoria first came to limelight for her portrayal of Isabella Brana on CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless which ran from 2001-2013. However she is still best known for the protrayal of Gabrielle Solis in the popular Emmy Award Winning, popular television series Desperate Housewives, that was based on the lives of four women, and how they coped with several kind of problems, hailing from financial conditions to related to health. Eva had received the Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 2:28 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd