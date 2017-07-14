Emmy Awards 2017: Saturday Night Live and Westworld lead with 22 nominations. Here is the complete list

The Emmys will be hosted this year by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and will be aired live in India The Emmys will be hosted this year by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and will be aired live in India

The 69th Emmy Awards nominations were announced by Veep actress, Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore, on behalf of The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Thursday morning. A quick glimpse at the nomination list suggests that this year a fresh slew of shows has made its way to be a part of the nominations list. This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Crown are all set to compete with the other popular television shows which have been awarded previously.

The show with the maximum number of nominations is Saturday Night Live and Westworld with 22 nominations. Netflix Original series Stranger Things and FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan tied for the second-most nominations with 18, while HBO’s Veep was close behind with 17. HBO leads all the networks with 110 nominations and Netflix comes in second with 91 nominations.

The Emmys will be hosted this year by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and will be aired live in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD at 5:30 am on September 18 with a prime-time repeat at 8 pm.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

House of Cards

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon

Jane Fonda

Allison Janney

Ellie Kemper

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Tracee Ellis Ross

Lily Tomlin

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson

Aziz Ansari

Zach Galifianakis

Donald Glover

William H. Macy

Jeffrey Tambor

Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon

Felicity Huffman

Nicole Kidman

Jessica Lange

Susan Sarandon

Reese Witherspoon

Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice​

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd