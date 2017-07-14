Emmy Awards 2017: Saturday Night Live and Westworld lead with 22 nominations. Here is the complete list

The 69th Emmy Awards nominations were announced by Veep actress, Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore, on behalf of The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Thursday morning. A quick glimpse at the nomination list suggests that this year a fresh slew of shows has made its way to be a part of the nominations list. This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Crown are all set to compete with the other popular television shows which have been awarded previously.
The show with the maximum number of nominations is Saturday Night Live and Westworld with 22 nominations. Netflix Original series Stranger Things and FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan tied for the second-most nominations with 18, while HBO’s Veep was close behind with 17. HBO leads all the networks with 110 nominations and Netflix comes in second with 91 nominations.
The Emmys will be hosted this year by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and will be aired live in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD at 5:30 am on September 18 with a prime-time repeat at 8 pm.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
House of Cards
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Drama Actress
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)
Comedy Actress
Pamela Adlon
Jane Fonda
Allison Janney
Ellie Kemper
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lily Tomlin
Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson
Aziz Ansari
Zach Galifianakis
Donald Glover
William H. Macy
Jeffrey Tambor
Limited Series Actress
Carrie Coon
Felicity Huffman
Nicole Kidman
Jessica Lange
Susan Sarandon
Reese Witherspoon
Limited Series Actor
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)
Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)
Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)
John Turturro (“The Night Of”)
Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
