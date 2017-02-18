Emma Watson wants a heart to heart with Michelle Obama, the former FLOTUS

Emma Watson confesses that her ‘Dream House Guest’ would be Michelle Obama. Emma Watson confesses that her ‘Dream House Guest’ would be Michelle Obama.

Actor Emma Watson who is looking forward to the release of Beauty and the Beast and The Circle spoke in a recent interview about her dream house guest. It happens to be none other than the the former First Lady of USA, Michelle Obama. The 26-year-old actor feels that Michelle is the perfect person to give her a ‘pep talk’ and some great advice about important things.

The question was put to the actor during a Q/A with young fans of Entertainment Weekly. She said, “Michelle Obama. Just for a quick chat, you know. Just for a quick pep talk. That would be great.”

In the recently released behind the scenes video of her film Beauty and the Beast, we saw magic. The Disney movie is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year and Emma Watson made it to the spotlight when fans heard that she refused to wear corset. She was applauded for her decision and being a UN ambassador for HeforShe Outreach Movement, she also opened up about her most popular character. That of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter series.

Emma Watson feels that Granger is a strong feminist character. She explained, “Hermione was that perfect example of turning on its head this initial prejudice that she gets. Hermione finds a way to wield her intelligence and become really the leader in this group of two other boys and that’s kind of the role that she assumes. Harry is much more intuitive. Ron is just along for the ride. Hermione is the one with the plan. She’s in control. I think somehow that gave other women permission to feel that they were allowed to take up space. What is so fundamentally beautiful about Hermione is her loyalty to that group of friends. She’s really the glue that keeps that trio together. It’s fundamental, and the boys knew it, and they really treat her as if they know that.”

