Emma Watson stays away from social media for sanity

British actor Emma Watson says she tries to stay away from social media as much as possible to keep herself from going insane. The 27-year-old actress says being in the film industry takes a toll on the mind of the artistes and therefore, she chooses to maintain a distance from the internet addiction, reported E! News.

“For my sanity, I cannot even go there (and read comments on Instagram). I have to create some distance because I’m human, you know?

“I think there is this way that, sometimes, technology can dehumanise and it’s like they’re saying something about someone that isn’t there, but I am there and I am real. So yeah, I have to create some distance for sure,” says Emma.

Emma Watson has been popular for playing the role of Hermione Granger in the ten films of Harry Potter. She recently starred as the popular Disney Princess Belle in Beauty And The Beast. Emma was reportedly offered $3 million upfront to play Belle in the latest Disney live-action film directed by Bill Condon, but the Perks Of Being a Wallflower actor had also signed a deal that entitles her to a cut of the film’s earnings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report had further mentioned that Emma Watson could grab a cheque of $15 million if the movie makes $750 million globally.

Emma’s humongous success with the Beast and the Beast is likely a huge relief for the British actor since she backed out of the Oscar-winning film La La Land to play Belle. Her namesake Emma Stone, who was chosen as the final lead instead won the best-actress Oscar award for her role in La La Land.

