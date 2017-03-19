Emma Watson may get Rs 100 crores for Beauty and the Beast

Emma Watson is expected to pull in USD 15 million ( Rs 100 crore approximately) for the live-action remake of the 1991 Disney classic Emma Watson is expected to pull in USD 15 million ( Rs 100 crore approximately) for the live-action remake of the 1991 Disney classic

Actor Emma Watson is expected to pull in USD 15 million ( Rs 100 crore approximately) for the live-action remake of the 1991 Disney classic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Watson might get the above-mentioned amount if the film performs as well as expected at the box office.

Watson was reportedly offered USD three million upfront, but her profits will likely end up being considerably larger upon the film’s total gross. Considering Beauty and the Beast, which hit the US theatres on March 18, is set to land one of the top 10 openings of all time and as per the reports, the film has already pulled in a record USD 63.8 million on day one and is projected to make up to USD 170 million over the weekend.

Beauty and the Beast will be one of Emma Watson’s biggest break after Harry Potter franchise, she was popular for playing the role of one of Harry Potter’s best friend Hermione Granger in JK Rowling’s film adaption of her novels. Beauty and the Beast is presently one of the most successfully running films at the theatres which have come up with good reviews.

The film is expected to have a sequel too, although the original Disney animation did not have any sequel. The film marked the second Disney princess fairytale after Cinderella in 2015.

The film is still facing problems with its release in Malaysia. The Censor Board has not allowed the release of the film for the presence of gay moment. They had asked for a cut but the team of Beauty and the Beast had not agreed chop off any part of the film.

With inputs from agencies.

