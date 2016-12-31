Emma Watson’s first song from Beauty And The Beast out and it is as clear as a bell

Emma Watson breathes new life into Belle, from Beauty And The Beast Emma Watson breathes new life into Belle, from Beauty And The Beast

For those who grew up reading fairy tales with Disney princesses having a happy ending, nothing is more enchanting than watching their favourite characters breathe life into those characters once again. In 2015, it was Cinderella in her gorgeous iconic blue gown, and soon in 2017 we will be watching the Harry Potter actress Emma Watson, twirling Belle’s iconic yellow gown with the Beast, who is actually a prince bound by a spell, in Beauty And The Beast.

While the news is making rounds that the audio clip of Emma Watson singing has been leaked, question remains, that can something be called a leak if it is announced from the official social media handle of Beauty and the Beast with the caption,” Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson singing ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest.”

The new 33 seconds clip released from the official social media handle of the film does not have any video, but Emma Watson is as clear as a bell (pun intended).

This clip captures the phase where Belle releases that the beast who has mortgaged her, may not have the facial structure a woman desires to see in her Prince Charming, yet he has the soul that appeals her. Much like the picture shared along with the clip, this short version of the song remains to be the little ray of hope for fans of Emma and Disney to look forward to in 2017 with patience.

Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson singing ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016

The Beauty and The Beast will hit the theatres next year in March.

