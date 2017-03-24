Emma Thompson once turned down a date with Donald Trump

Emma Thompson has revealed that Donald Trump once called her for a date but she did not take his offer Emma Thompson has revealed that Donald Trump once called her for a date but she did not take his offer

Actress Emma Thompson has revealed that Donald Trump once called her for a date but she did not take his offer to stay at the Trump Towers seriously. Looking back, Thompson, who has often criticised the US President, joked that she probably made a wrong decision, reported People magazine.

Thompson said she got the call from Trump in her trailer while she was shooting for 1998 movie “Primary Colors” with John Travolta.

“I had just been divorced and my decree absolute has just come through, like, the day before. So the phone rings in my trailer, which it has never done before. I look at it and it’s, like, weird. It’s like a moose has just entered my trailer.

“I lift up the phone. ‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.’ I said, ‘Really? Can I help you?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I just you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable’,” Thompson said recounting the conversation on Swedish news show SVT.

The 57-year-old actress said she was initially confused but realised that he was actually asking her out. She said Trump, 70, told her “well, you know, I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime.”

Thompson said she blurted out, “Okay, well I’ll get back to you! Thank you so much for ringing.”

She, however, never took Trump up on his offer but joked that she probably should have done that. “Think of the stories!,” she said with a laugh.

To which the show’s host replied, “You could be the First Lady! You could have stopped him!”

