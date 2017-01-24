Emma Stone would love to theatre again

Emma Stone who appeared in Cabaret on Broadway in 2014, said she is eager to now tread the boards in London’s theatreland. Emma Stone who appeared in Cabaret on Broadway in 2014, said she is eager to now tread the boards in London’s theatreland.

Emma Stone says she wants to star in London’s West End. The La La Land star, who appeared in “Cabaret” on Broadway in 2014, said she is eager to now tread the boards in London’s theatreland, reported Female First. “I would love that. I’m looking. I definitely would love to do theatre again, I don’t know if I’d be able to do a musical any time soon just because maintaining the voice is pretty tricky but, my god, I’d love to do theatre again very soon,” Stone said.

The 28-year-old actress said that while her voice may not be able to take the strain of a musical, there are a lot of plays she would be eager to appear in. “I’ve already done my dream musical, ‘Cabaret’. That was my dream. I really don’t have any others that I’m dying to do. Really, honestly my voice can’t take it but straight plays, there’s like a million of those I’d love to do,” she said.

Emma Stone has revealed that she had a meltdown while shooting for the Dirty Dancing-inspired scene in the film Crazy, Stupid, Love. The 28-year-old actress discussed one of the most memorable shots from the 2011-romcom where co-star Ryan Gosling had to lift her into the air, copying Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s classic scene, reported People.

“When we do Crazy, Stupid, Love, I know that we’re gonna do the Dirty Dancing lift. I don’t know, however, that I have an internalised phobia of being lifted over someone’s head at the height of about 6 feet,” Stone said, while appearing on “The Graham Norton Show” alongside Gosling. Earlier on the show, Stone said that she had broken both her arms after her childhood gymnastics instructor had dropped her.