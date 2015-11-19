Presents Latest News

Emma Stone to play Billie Jean King in ‘Battle of the Sexes’

Emma Stone is set to star in Fox Searchlight Picture's "Battle of the Sexes", will be playing Billie Jean King.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: November 19, 2015 1:56 pm
Hollywood actress Emma Stone is set to star in Fox Searchlight Picture’s “Battle of the Sexes”.

The 27-year-old actress is on board to play tennis pro Billie Jean King in the sports drama, reported Variety.

Steve Carell is also being circled to play Bobby Riggs in the movie to be directed by “Little Miss Sunshine” filmmakers Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

Simon Beaufoy has penned the script.

Danny Boyle is producing the project under his Decibel Films banner along with Christian Colson and his company Cloud Eight.

The film will focus on the competition between King and Riggs back in 1973, when at 29, the No. 2 ranked King beat the 55-year-old retired former Wimbledon champion Riggs.

Apart from “Battle of the Sexes”, the infamous tennis match will also make the storyline for HBO and Playtone’s “Proof,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Paul Giamatti, and Chernin Entertainment and Gary Sanchez’s “Match Maker” with Steve Conrad writing and Will Ferrell attached to play Riggs.

