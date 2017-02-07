Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling won’t be performing at Oscars

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy for “La La Land” at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy for “La La Land” at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

With La La Land getting 14 nominations at the Oscars including that for a best original

song it was expected that Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will be performing at the awards, but the stars won’t take the stage as performers. Both City of Stars and Audition from the movie are up for the award and there is no word yet if the songs will be performed at all, reported E! online.

The two tunes—both composed and written by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul—are vying for the the coveted gold statuette against Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, Troll’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster and “The Empty Chair” by J. Ralph and Sting from “Jim: The James Foley Story.” The Oscars will be handed out during a live telecast on ABC on February 26.

Hollywood directors named Damien Chazelle the best film director of 2016 for La La Land at a gala ceremony on Saturday, placing the musical in a strong position for the movie world’s top honours, the Oscars, later this month. The Directors Guild of America (DGA), the leading industry group representing film and television directors, chose Ezra Edelman as the best documentary maker for “O.J.: Made in America,” which is nominated for the best documentary feature, Oscar. Past DGA feature film award winners have often gone on to claim the best director Oscar and see their films win the best picture from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.