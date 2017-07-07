Emma Stone reveals her male co-stars took pay cuts for her

Emma Stone poses in the press room with the award for best actress in a leading role for La La Land at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Emma Stone poses in the press room with the award for best actress in a leading role for La La Land at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The film industry of Hollywood has often been slammed for the gender pay gap and one star who has experienced the trend firsthand is Emma Stone, who won this year’s best actress Oscar award for her performance in La La Land. The 28-year-old revealed some of her male co-actors have even taken pay cuts to make sure she gets the equal money as them.

In an interview to Out magazine’s Andrea Riseborough, she said, “In my career so far, I’ve needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair.

“That’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily—that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, ‘That’s what’s fair.’ She continued, “If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life. And this is Billie Jean’s feminism, and I love it—she is equality, man: equality, equality, equality.”

The actress said her male counterparts have not done it to show that “women are this and men are that” but because they believe in equality. “And that’s really what I’ve been so grateful for with male co-stars—when I’ve been in a similar-size role in films.” In 2016, Emma Stone had charmed the audience with her performance in La La Land.

With inputs from agencies.

