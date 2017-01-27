Emma Stone left ninth grade to become an actress at 14

Emma Stone recently starred in La La Land co-starring Ryan Gosling. Emma Stone recently starred in La La Land co-starring Ryan Gosling.

Actress Emma Stone has revealed that she was 14 and sitting in a ninth grade history class when she decided to move to LA to pursue a career in acting. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the 28-year-old actress, who has received an Oscar nomination in the best actress category for La La Land, said that it was a moment of epiphany for her while attending the last period of the day at school.

“I had this Howard Beale-like moment… I have a revelation that I needed to move to Los Angeles as soon as possible because that’s where I needed to go,” Emma said. Calling her decision “crazy”, she recounts how she convinced her parents to let her go, despite having no exposure to movie or TV cameras. The Birdman star added that she rushed home from school and started working on a PowerPoint presentation that she

titled Project Hollywood.

“It’s nuts that they agreed to it… I don’t condone it. Everybody should go to high school and graduate,” Emma laughed. Stone also went on to say that she was nervous as a child and was prone to panic attacks and debilitating shyness. But Emma said she owes managing her nervous breakdowns to her after-school youth theatre classes, finding it easy for her to slip into the skin of other characters and gave her another path to interact with others. “I think my parents saw that acting was the thing that made me fulfilled and happy,” Emma said.