More to Oscars 2017 goof-up than meets the eye? Emma Stone makes an explosive revelation

Emma Stone poses in the press room with the award for best actress in a leading role for “La La Land” at the Oscars. Emma Stone poses in the press room with the award for best actress in a leading role for “La La Land” at the Oscars.

Oscars goof-up gave us a lot to ponder on. Were there hacking and Russians involved? Was it the doing of Steve Harvey? Or was the nail-biting finish directed by Manoj Night Shyamlan? Well, on a serious note, there really is something wrong that took place during 89th Academy Awards for when Emma Stone met the journalists backstage, she was extremely excited about Moonlight’s win but what she said next raised quite a many eyebrows. The actor said, “La La Land” actually didn’t win the best picture? “I f—ing love ‘Moonlight!’ God, I love ‘Moonlight’ so much! I’m so excited for ‘Moonlight.’ It was an amazing thing to hear ‘La La Land’ [named best picture] and of course we wanted to win. But we’re all so excited for ‘Moonlight.’ I think it’s one of the best films of all time, so I was pretty beside myself.” She added, “I also was holding my best actress in a leading role card [from the envelope] that entire time,” she noted, and wondered exactly why the mistake was made.

While everybody has started questioning why there were two cards for one announcement, Variety cleared that Oscars always had this system of printing two cards. They reported that there are always two sets of envelopes at the Academy Awards. “The PriceWaterhouseCoopers accountants bring two briefcases, then stand backstage, one on each side of the stage. They hand the envelopes to the presenters right before they walk out.”

Watch | Here’s A Look At Top 5 Oscar Controversies

The discussion is surely not going to end anytime soon and it seems even the Moonlight director just cannot accept what happened. Barry Jenkins spoke to the media present at the event and said that he has not received any kind of explanation for the Best Picture snafu. “No explanation. It just happened. I wanted to see the card and Warren refused to show it to anyone before he showed it to me. He came upstairs, walked up to me and showed it to me. I felt better about what has happened.” He continued and said that he really appreciated how La La Land team took the goof-up gracefully. He said, “I don’t think I would have taken it so nicely.”

Check out Emma Stone’s video:

Emma Stone on the Best Picture confusion: “I was holding my best actress card the entire time.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/umVDaUvgH5 — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

Check out Barry Jenkins’ video:

“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins still hasn’t received an explanation about that Best Picture flub (Watch) #Oscarspic.twitter.com/xn1zxGfGrr — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture is announced at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was originally announced that “La La Land” won, but the winner was actually, “Moonlight.” Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture is announced at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was originally announced that “La La Land” won, but the winner was actually, “Moonlight.”

The cast of “Moonlight” celebrates as “Moonlight” wins the best picture award at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The cast of “Moonlight” celebrates as “Moonlight” wins the best picture award at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Barry also added that the moment when his film was announced as the Winner for Best Picture, he went ‘speechless.’ He added that such moments are special but not in the way you expect them to be. ”I noticed the commotion that was happening and I thought that something strange had occurred,” Jenkins said backstage.

Also read | Bollywood laughs at Oscars 2017’s expense: ‘This doesn’t happen at our award shows’

The director says that the last 20 minutes of his life have been insane and we totally agree with it. Well, this goof-up has shocked not only the Hollywood celebs but Indian film fraternity too.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd