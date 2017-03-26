Emma Roberts knows how to step away from spotlight

The 26-year-old Scream Queens star likes to mix high-end outfits with items from the bargain bin. The 26-year-old Scream Queens star likes to mix high-end outfits with items from the bargain bin.

Emma Roberts has lived most of her life in the spotlight and the actress says that now she has learned a lot about how to handle it. The 26-year-old actress talked about how she has become proficient in maintaining a certain level of privacy when it comes to more personal aspects of her life, such as relationships, reported People magazine.

According to Emma Roberts, it is extremely important to learn how to be “able to step away from it.”

“I mean, I think it’s all about just really knowing who you are yourself. And staying grounded with your family and with your friends.

“I think it’s easy to get so caught up in it because now with social media, there is no stepping away, really, because even when you do it’s still all on your phone. So I think (it’s about) figuring out how to really step away and kind of turn it off and make time for yourself and your real life,” she said.

The Scream Queens star has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Evan Peters, 30, since 2012. The two met while filming on the set of Adult World and got engaged in late 2013. They called it quits in June 2015 and have been largely on and off since then.

Emma Roberts, who happens to be related to one of Hollywood’s A listers, Julia Roberts, gained her stardom after featuring in several films like Wild Child, Nancy Drew, Aquamarine, Hotel For ogs, The Art Of Getting By, to name a few.

