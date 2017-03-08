Emilia Clarke not going to justify Games Of Thrones nude scenes

Emilia Clarke says that statistics back up the fact that women are not treated equal to men at work. Emilia Clarke says that statistics back up the fact that women are not treated equal to men at work.

Actor Emilia Clarke rose to fame with her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. The trailer of the next season was released just last week and fans are waiting eagerly to watch the new season, which is expected to release in April.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Emilia Clarke wrote a blog for All Women Everywhere edition of The Huffington Post, UK. With the blog, she hopes to let people know that boys and girls are equal, and she hopes to do so by writing about how her family treated her and her brother, and recounting her experience as an actor.

More from the world of Entertainment:

She said, “With my voice, I hope the feminist mindset my family instilled in me becomes the new normal, and boys and girls are raised to know they are equal,” and added, “As my best friend would put it, I am a girl-boss, and I am in an industry where if I speak out against inequality I have a platform and might be lucky enough to have a chance of being heard. The roles I’ve played have given me an insight into what it feels like to be a woman who stands up to inequality and hate and stands out as a feminist. That aside, it hasn’t stopped me from walking away from situations and people who have assumed I am weak because I’m a woman; it has forced me to stand by my actions and be ok with the consequences.”

About her work and her role in GOT, she said, “Do I get treated equally at work? Not always. Does every woman? No, and the statistics back that up. Do I get asked questions at press junkets by men and women alike, specifically because they will get headline grabbing responses coming from a young woman? Yes,” and added even with all of this she doesn’t feel the need to justify her scenes.

Also read | Emilia Clarke joins Han Solo spin-off

She said, “If you’ve watched Game of Thrones then, spoiler, you will have seen me in the nude. There are plenty of ways in which people want me to respond to questions about this fact. And plenty of reasons why I do not feel the need to justify myself.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd