Actor Ellen Page announces her wedding to Emma Portner

Actor Ellen Page is now married to “extraordinary woman” Emma Portner. Page, 30, shared the news of the marriage with her fans on Instagram on Wednesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Alongside a series of photographs, Page wrote, “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. Emma Portner.” Portner also shared the same images and wrote, “I get to call this incredible woman my wife! Ellen Page, I love you.”

Portner works as a professional dancer and choreographer at the Broadway Dance Centre here. Page is best known for her roles in films like X-Men: The Last Stand, Inception, To Rome with Love and My Days of Mercy and Juno.

Ellen came out as gay on Valentine’s Day in 2014 and was applauded for her courage. Earlier, the actor in an interview with Stephen Colbert has also said, “I feel so grateful to feel how I feel now, compared to [how I felt] when I was a closeted person. It’s not a nice place to be. [Staying in the closet] is toxic. I wish that no one had to live that way.”

On the work front, the Flatliners actor Ellen Page is seen hosting a documentary TV series titled Gaycation alongside Ian Daniel. the show is basically about the various LGBTQ communities around the world. As part of the show, Ellen Page travels to different cities of the world to meet the members of LGBTQ community and share their stories with the world.

