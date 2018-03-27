Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany speak about Wanda and Vision’s relationship in Avengers Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

Avengers: Infinity War features such a dizzyingly huge cast of characters that it is easy to lose track of all others except your favourite ones. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of disparate beings with their own unique personalities. You like some, you dislike some, and you are indifferent to others. The latest fan-favourites are Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision.

Vision is a walking MacGuffin since he has an Infinity Stone stuck to his head. Thanos wants it and that puts Vision’s life in danger. Speaking to Collider, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany spoke about the relationship between the two characters.

“I think that Vision’s been on this quest to understand what being human is, and I think Scarlet Witch [has] in a large degree helped him figure that out and what love is. [Sings] “I wanna know what love is?” It’s in the movie, that’s the scene the paparazzi [shot]. “I wanna know what love is?” Yeah, so they’re trying to figure that out […] they’re very much in love at this point,” Bettany said.

This is good to know, and this is coming from a hardcore Marvel fan. It becomes difficult to care about individual characters amid all the world-spanning events unless there are well-developed characters, relationships, and bonds. We may see another interesting moment when Black Widow meets Bruce Banner.

Elizabeth also spoke about the relationship, “Oh yeah! Yeah, that is fun. It just feels like you have something really specific to work with all the time. And that feels nice. There’s like an anchor point to everything, which is what you’re constantly looking for when you’re doing these movies. What anchors you to a grounded reality? And you have that throughout the whole film. You have your partner, your life partner with you by your side, and that creates a different kind of stakes, as well.”

