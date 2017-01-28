On Elijah Wood’s birthday, here are his lesser known works

Elijah Wood was more than the exquisite eyed Frodo Baggins. Elijah Wood was more than the exquisite eyed Frodo Baggins.

Most of us remember Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins who had eyes so exquisite that one may forget the complete story of Lord Of The Rings but it’s almost impossible to cease to think of those magnificent blue eyes. He made his film debut with a minor role in Back to the Future Part II. The actor is now concentrating on his music career.

While the world has practically nicknamed him as Frodo Baggins, take a look at some of Elijah Wood’s unknown works.

He appeared in a Paula Abdul video-Forever Your Girl

Watch: Paula Abdul – Forever Your Girl

Elijah Wood had a minor role in the Michael J. Fox’s film Back to the Future II where he played a character known only as “video game boy.”

Watch: Elijah Wood in back to the Future Part 2 set to fitting music

Yes, the guy in the middle of nowhere in the music video of ‘Ridiculous Thoughts’ of The Cranberries is young Elijah Wood.

Watch: The Cranberries – Ridiculous Thoughts

In 2010 Elijah Wood had featured in The Apples in stereo ‘Dance Floor’

Watch: The Apples in stereo “Dance Floor” (Feat. Elijah Wood)

Can you recognize him in Beastie Boys’ ‘Make Some Noise’.

Watch: Beastie Boys – Make Some Noise

Before Frodo Baggins, he had played another iconic character, Huck Finn in, The Adventures of Huck Finn.

Watch: Huck Finn Featurette

From child star to Frodo, from man-boy to cool adult actor, Elijah Wood went a long way and sometimes we didn’t even notice it.

Soon there was an Elijah who was smoking a cigarette, wearing sunglasses and hoisting a shotgun over his shoulder while walking on a rooftop.

Watch:Danko Jones – Full Of Regret (Official Music Video) HD

How did we miss so much?

While we love him as a DJ, we hope to see more of him in films too.

