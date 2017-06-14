Ed Sheeran slept on my couch for six weeks: Jamie Foxx

Ed Sheeran spent six weeks on Jamie Foxx’s couch. Ed Sheeran spent six weeks on Jamie Foxx’s couch.

Actor Jamie Foxx says that the Shape of You singer, Ed Sheeran had taken shelter at his house during his struggling days. The 49-year-old actor while promoting his new action caper, Baby Driver which also features Ansel Elgort and Jon Hamm, says as a creative person who has now found a foothold in the industry, he felt that it was his duty to help a fellow artiste, reported Entertainment Tonight. “I had Ed Sheeran sleep on my couch for six weeks. Before he made it, he came to my crib. So did Anthony Hamilton, Nick Cannon, all these. You gotta press anybody that’s got that artistic feel, that touch, you’ve got to lift them up,” says Foxx. The Django Unchained star was also praised by budding musician, Ansel Elgort for being “so supportive”.

Another young artist that Jamie Foxx helped is 23-year-old Elgort, who was all praises for the actor. He told ET, “He really spreads the love, and he’s so supportive of everything. As a young actor walking onto this set and this goes for Jon (Hamm) as well, I was so excited to do this movie, but I didn’t expect any kind of relationship with these guys, where they would be so supportive. (But) they’ve become mentors. He invited me to his house and said, ‘Come to the studio, I want to hear your music,” Baby Driver actor recalled,”He’s been so supportive through everything and it’s just awesome because it made this process so much more fun.”

