Ed Sheeran announces release of a new song from his album, Divide

Ed Sheeran has been in the news recently for the release of the first two singles from his upcoming album Divide (stylised ÷). The next song titled “How Would You Feel (Paean)” is all set to release on February 17. Ed took to his Instagram page to share this exciting news with his fans. Both “Shape Of You” and “Castle of the Hill” has received a tremendous response from Sheerios across the world.

In fact, both the tracks debuted in the top 10 of Billboard Hot 100 last month. It makes Ed Sheeran the first ever artiste to achieve this feat. “Shape of You” is actually hanging onto its number 1 spot for the last three weeks now. Did you know that “Shape of You” was actually not written for Ed’s album but for a collaboration with “We Found Love” singer Rihanna? Oh yes! He revealed this in an interview to Rolling Stone.

On the Instagram post, Ed said, “How Would You Feel (Paean) comes out at midnight on Friday wherever you are in the world, it’s not the next single, but is one of my favzzzzz” and we are excited about it!”

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer has not revealed much about the song itself, except to stress that this is not the next single. From the list of tracks that Ed released on his Twitter handle, we know that this is the 11th track in the album which has a total of 12 tracks.

The title of the album follows the theme of his previous albums and is an obelus (÷), hence referred to as Divide. The complete album will be released on March 3, 2017.

