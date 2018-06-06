Dylan Farrow slams Woody Allen’s ‘poster boy of MeToo’ comment

Woody Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow had accused him of sexual misconduct. Woody Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow had accused him of sexual misconduct.

Woody Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has lashed out at the Hollywood director for his recent comments on being the poster boy for the #MeToo movement.

Farrow took to Twitter to blast Allen, writing, “All Woody Allen’s recent antics demonstrate his desperation to salvage a now faltering career. His true feelings on [Harvey] Weinstein and the #MeToo movement were made evident in his initial reaction and defense.”

“Everything he says now is nothing more than a PR strategy in an attempt to undermine the credibility of the allegations against him. We are all wiser to that now and know the lengths powerful men will go to in order to demean and silence their victims,” she continued.

The 82-year-old, who recently appeared on an Argentinian news program, had said he should be the “poster boy” for #MeToo – the ongoing movement against sexual harassment of women. “But you know I, I should be the poster boy for the Me Too movement, because I have worked in the movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one-big ones, famous ones, ones starting out-has ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them,” he had said.

Meanwhile, in 2014, Allen’s estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow, renewed molestation allegations against him, claiming that the filmmaker had sexually assaulted her after he and actress Mia Farrow adopted her when she was seven.

Allen, who vehemently denied the claims, was investigated, but never prosecuted.

