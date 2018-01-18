Why shouldn’t I want to bring Woody Allen down, asks Dylan Farrow

Dylan Farrow says it is difficult for her to understand why people are slamming her for speaking out. Dylan Farrow says it is difficult for her to understand why people are slamming her for speaking out.

Dylan Farrow, who levelled allegations of sexual assault against her stepfather filmmaker Woody Allen over two decades ago, says it is difficult for her to understand why people are slamming her for speaking out.

Dylan, who was adopted by actor Mia Farrow and Allen, opened up for the first time in TV interview with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning”.

In a clip released by the network, Gayle can be seen asking Dylan, “Someone said this to me, ‘She wants to bring Woody Allen down. She’s caught up in the Me Too, Time’s Up movement and this is really what she’s trying to do, is bring him down’.”

To this Dylan responded, “Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage that after all these years being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”

Dylan had accused Allen of sexual abuse in the early 1990s while she was a minor, which he has always denied.

She even went on to put the claims in various articles, including a New York Times op-ed in 2014. She has often criticised Hollywood for not taking her claims seriously.

When Gayle asked Dylan why she should be believed, she replied, “I suppose that’s on them, but all I can do is speak my truth and hope… Hope that somebody will believe me instead of just hearing.”

The #MeToo movement is now spreading like a wildfire, with Dylan’s claims being the latest to add fuel to it, following her brother Ronan Farrow’s expose of Harvey Weinstein.

Ronan is Allen and Farrow’s biological child.

