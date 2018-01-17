Dylan Farrow on accusing Woody Allen: I’m telling the truth

Woody Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has accused him of sexual misconduct. Woody Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has accused him of sexual misconduct.

Dylan Farrow, adopted daughter of Woody Allen, says the sexual allegations she has put across against the veteran filmmaker are true. In the wake of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, Farrow will sit down with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King to discuss her allegations against Allen. It will air on Thursday, reports variety.com.

However, in a preview released on Wednesday, Farrow said, “I am credible and I am telling the truth. It’s important that people realise that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things.” Farrow, the adopted daughter of Allen and Mia Farrow, has been vocal in the past about her accusations of sexual abuse against the director.

She accused him of taking her into an attic and assaulting her in 1992 when she was 7 years old. Allen has repeatedly denied it.

In her first television interview, Dylan Farrow talks with @CBSThisMorning co-host @GayleKing about her allegations of childhood sexual abuse by her father, Woody Allenhttp://t.co/EJ1VNIAKMu pic.twitter.com/IXKZF3voyy

— CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) January 16, 2018

Call Me by Your Name star Timothee Chalamet, who has a leading role in Allen’s upcoming film A Rainy Day in New York, has announced he would be donating his full salary from the film to Time’s Up, LGBT Center in New York and anti-sexual assault organization RAINN.

Actor Rebecca Hall, who is also in A Rainy Day in New York, too has donated her salary from the film to Time’s Up.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App