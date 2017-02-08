Dwayne Johnson to make movie about WWE superstar Paige

Dwayne Johnson and Florence Pugh are set to work together to make a biopic of WWE wrestler, Paige Dwayne Johnson and Florence Pugh are set to work together to make a biopic of WWE wrestler, Paige

The former wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson is teaming up with WWE Studios and The Office creator Stephen Merchant to bring the life story of the WWE Superstar to the big screen. The biopic, titled “Fighting with My Family”, will be written and directed by Merchant himself, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The Falling actress Florence Pugh will star as the main character — Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis. Dunkirk actor Jack Lowden is cast as Zak, Paige’s brother.

Johnson will reportedly also star in the comedy-drama biopic, but his role is currently unknown. The WWE star expressed her excitement for the movie on her Twitter account.

More from the world of Entertainment:

She posted the screenshot of Johnson’s Instagram post and dubbed the project a “dream come true” in the caption.

She added: “I’m extremely happy for myself but mostly happy for my family. They deserve everything and more.”

Also read | Baywatch trailer: Priyanka Chopra wants to break Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron’s bromance. Watch video

During an interview with Deadline, The Rock revealed that he got the inspiration from a Channel 4 British documentary titled “The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family” during the filming of one of “Fast and Furious” movies back in 2012 in London.

WWE Studios are co-financing the movie along with Film4, which has been developing the project.

Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Production will serve as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Kevin Misher of Misher Films will produce alongside WWE Studios President Michael Luisi.

The movie follows a reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country.

“Fighting with My Family” is expected to begin its production later this month here and London.