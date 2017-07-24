Dwayne Johnson co-stars with Siri in this Apple movie. Watch video

Dwayne Johnsons stars with Siri in this movie. Dwayne Johnsons stars with Siri in this movie.

Apple has released a short film in which Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson or as he is better known, The Rock, stars alongside Siri. Yes! The same personal assistant Siri found in Apple’s devices like MacBooks, iPhones and iPads. The movie titled The Rock x Siri: Dominate The Day is a collaboration between Dwayne Johnson and Apple.

In a post on his Facebook page, the 45-year-old Hollywood superstar wrote, “I partnered with #Apple to make the BIGGEST, COOLEST, CRAZIEST, DOPEST, MOST OVER THE TOP, FUNNEST (is that even a word?) movie ever.

And I have the greatest co-star of all time – #SIRI. I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done. I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go LIVE IT.”

Dwayne Johnson uses Siri to do a lot of things in the video. Like she tells him what is the temperature in Rome where he is going and so on.

We did suspect that this would just be a long form advertisement because it is unlikely that a full-fledged Hollywood feature film would appear out of the blue with no official announcements and no rumours. In any case, the “movie” is quite fun.

Dwayne Johnson, whose latest release Baywatch (which also starred Priyanka Chopra) failed to impress critics and fans alike, will next be seen in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the sequel to the 1995 blockbuster Robin Williams starrer Jumnaji.

