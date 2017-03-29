Dwayne Johnson starrer Jumanji sequel gets new title

With Jumanji sequel, Dwayne Johnson wanted to make something that had evolved, something that could be global, and something that could be fun. With Jumanji sequel, Dwayne Johnson wanted to make something that had evolved, something that could be global, and something that could be fun.

The Jumanji sequel has officially been titled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. A short clip of the film was shown to an audience assembled at Sony’s CinemaCon presentation attended by its cast members Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Jack Black. The film, set in the present day, takes everyday high school students into a body swapping situation with the characters in the game (i.e. the nerdy kid in the game becomes Dwayne Johnson and the beautiful popular girl becomes Jack Black). The footage featured four high-schoolers in detention who, after being ordered to clear out the school basement, discover a video game console featuring a version of the game Jumanji, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

After picking a character, you are transported to the jungle — meaning the main cast are playing a different version of high-school students (a teenage girl ends up as a character played by Jack Black). Following the release of the first Jumanji still, many criticised the skimpy costume worn by former “Doctor Who” actor Gillan. However, Johnson, who will next be seen in Fast & Furious 8 and Baywatch, assured fans there was a good reason for the outfit.

“We wanted to make a movie that was not only phenomenal, not only paid homage to the original, but something that had evolved, something that could be global, something that could be fun,” Johnson said. He remembered meeting the late Robin Williams at CinemaCon years ago and being too nervous to talk to him.

The original Jumanji, released in 1996, was directed by Joe Johnston and starred Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt in the lead roles. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on Dec. 22.

